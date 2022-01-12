After exercising his ‘every right’ to switch coaches for the rematch, Anthony Joshua is’more than capable’ of avenging Usyk’s defeat.

ANTHONY JOSHUA believes he is’more than capable’ of avenging his devastating loss to Oleksandr Usyk after switching coaches.

For his potentially life-or-death rematch with the undefeated Usyk, the Watford warrior is said to have parted ways with long-time trainer Rob McCracken, though the identity of his new coach is still unknown.

And renowned coach Don Charles believes the former unified heavyweight champion has a good chance of reclaiming the titles now that he has enlisted the help of new eyes to monitor his progress.

“Even if that kid never ever boxes again or ever loses again, yeah, what he’s achieved and what he’s turned his life and his family’s lives into, and the effect he’s had on boxing worldwide and all the children who are boxing in my gym, all the children who are boxing nationwide, worldwide, it’s all because of Anthony Joshua,” he told Boxing Social.

“I sincerely hope he succeeds.”

I believe he is more than capable of retaliating for the loss.”

Following his apparent separation from McCracken, Joshua’s loyalty has been called into question, but Charles believes he has every right to seek alternative guidance in the aftermath of his devastating loss.

“You evaluate things in life, you look at things and examine them,” he explained.

And you should do whatever you believe is best for you.

“It’s entirely up to him if he chooses to change teams.

If he feels compelled to move on in order to improve upon what he already has, that is entirely up to him.

“He has every right to look at a few coaches.”

Despite the fact that the two’s professional relationship is over, Charles believes Joshua’s accomplishments with McCracken will live on.

“What he and Robert have accomplished is unthinkable,” he said.

“If you turned around after he won the Olympic gold and told him, ‘In ten years, you’ll be the most famous boxer on the planet,’ he’d believe it.

“‘You’ll make X amount of money, but there are some restrictions.’

You’re going to lose to Andy Ruiz under those circumstances.

“‘You’ll reclaim the title, but you’ll lose to Andy Ruiz and then to Oleksandr Usyk.’

“‘Are you willing to take that or will you say no because I don’t want those losses?’ That’s how life works.”

The 32-year-old Joshua and the 34-year-old Usyk were originally scheduled to fight again in March, but will now fight in April.

And AJ is hell-bent on erasing the heartbreaking September night from his mind…

