After failing in a rare start with a pass blunder, Man Utd flop Donny van de Beek accepts responsibility for Young Boys’ draw.

DONNY VAN DE BEEK accepts responsibility for Young Boys’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

As new interim manager Ralf Rangnick made a slew of changes, the Holland star, who had been a rare substitute under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was given a chance in midfield.

However, the former Ajax midfielder fears he has shattered his chances of making his Premier League debut after United lost their final Champions League group game.

Despite Rangnick bringing on four youngsters, Van de Beek played the entire 90 minutes as United had already won their group.

With a nifty opener, striker Mason Greenwood boosted his chances of regular action.

VDB, on the other hand, misjudged a pass intended for United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, allowing Fabian Rieder to nip in for a deserved equaliser.

“For me, I lost the ball in the middle, maybe I should kick the ball away,” Van de Beek told MUTV.

“I’m not the one who did it.”

That’s something for which I accept responsibility.

‘After that, I believe it became more difficult.’

“I think we didn’t put enough pressure on them, and we lost too many balls with the ball as well, making it difficult to command the game.”

VDB and his companions, on the other hand, appeared to be at ease up until that point.

“I think the first 30 minutes were okay,” the 24-year-old player said.

“Mason scored a good goal, and we have a few chances to make it 2-0 or 3-0.”

‘We didn’t do it,’ says the narrator.

I believe it would have been much easier if we had done so.”

