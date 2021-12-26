After failing to impress Chelsea manager Tuchel at Dortmund, Germany’s Jonas Hofmann admits he’often cried on the toilet.’

After failing to impress Chelsea boss Tuchel at Dortmund, Germany’s Jonas Hofmann admits he’often cried on the toilet.’

Jonas Hoffman, a German international, has spoken out about his struggles under Thomas Tuchel.

The 29-year-old midfielder made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2012, but failed to impress Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Hoffman admitted in a documentary called My Story on German Sky TV that in times of despair, he would lock himself away in a bathroom and cry on the toilet.

“It was a difficult time,” he admitted, “and I often sat alone in the toilet and cried.”

Hoffman only played seven times for Tuchel, scoring once, before being sold to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

He has since flourished with The Colts, despite admitting that he sought help from a psychologist to regain his confidence.

“I saw a psychologist,” he explained, “which is often seen as a sign of weakness, but I don’t see it that way.”

“We go to the doctor if we have the flu or are injured, but not if one of the most important building blocks in the body, the brain, is damaged?”

Hoffman no longer sees a therapist.

“I gladly and gratefully accepted this assistance; I was at the meetings for a few months, but I don’t need that anymore today,” he said.

Hansi Flick’s national team has benefited from Hoffman’s contributions, and he has received ten caps.

He’s been in great form for Monchengladbach this season, scoring seven goals in 16 appearances.

