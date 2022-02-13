After failing to sign a new player in the January transfer window, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer claims there is “every chance” the club will be relegated.

After failing in the January transfer window, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer claims there is “every chance” the club will be relegated.

The Magpies were coming off back-to-back wins over Leeds and Everton before today’s match against Aston Villa at home.

At St. Louis, Eddie Howe took over for Steve Bruce as manager.

James’ Park in November and was given a sizable transfer budget in the January transfer window to help shore up his struggling squad.

To strengthen their backline, they quickly swooped in to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Following Callum Wilson’s injury, a £25 million move for Burnley striker Chris Wood was made to provide more goal threat.

Then, as the deadline loomed closer, things went quiet until they made another breakthrough.

Bruno Guimaraes, a 24-year-old Brazilian international midfielder, moved to Newcastle for £43 million on Sunday.

Despite adding three new players, Howe still desired more, and his defense remained a top priority.

They began the final day of the transfer window by signing Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on a season-long loan.

They still managed to bring in another new face before the deadline, as Brighton defender Dan Burn was signed for £13 million.

However, speaking ahead of the Villa match, the club’s all-time leading scorer admits that those five new additions may not be enough to save them.

“They’re in this situation due to a lack of investment over the last 14 years,” Shearer told the Daily Mail.

“They’re in that situation because the turnover of players has been nowhere near what it should have been and could have been, but Eddie was brought in to keep Newcastle up.”

“He wasn’t brought in to bring them down; he was brought in to help Newcastle stay up, and they’ve already spent.”

I’m confident that if you went to Burnley, Norwich, or Watford and asked if they could have that money, they would gladly accept it.

“Newcastle are in a very fortunate position financially and in terms of the players they’ve signed, but they still need to bring in more.”

“The proof is in front of everyone’s eyes.

We have a good chance of being relegated, but they are where they are.”

“I think it’s looking increasingly likely that it’ll be three from four in the relegation battle – Newcastle, Watford, Burnley, and Norwich,” the legendary striker added.

“I know Everton is getting sucked into it, but three from four is looking increasingly likely.”

"Newcastle's current spending is excellent because…

