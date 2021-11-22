After failing to win the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy tears his shirt from collar to chest in frustration.

After failing to win the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy tears his own shirt from collar to chest in rage.

Rory McIlroy felt so ‘flag-sick’ that he tore his shirt off in frustration as COLLIN MORIKAWA waved the star-spangled banner as European No. 1.

The 24-year-old American won the DP World Tour Championship with a final-round 66.

He made history by becoming the first player from his country to win the Race to Dubai, earning £3 million in the process.

McIlroy, on the other hand, continues to find new ways to fall short on big occasions.

And as he stormed away from the final green, he got shirty, grabbing his polo shirt and ripping it (right).

The Northern Irishman’s downfall began with an odd setback on the 15th hole.

Instead of a birdie, McIlroy slumped to the first of three closing bogeys after his approach smashed into the flagstick and bounced back into a bunker.

That dropped him from a share of the lead to a tie for sixth, and his final dropped shot — at the par five 18th, where he dumped his second in the water — sealed a 74.

McIlroy remained silent, but Morikawa was ecstatic after playing the final 41 holes without making a bogey.

“It’s unique,” he added.

It’s an honor to be the first American to win the European Tour’s Order of Merit, and to be among so many great Hall of Famers.

“It wasn’t even on my mind when I first went pro two years ago.”

“Yeah, let’s go play around the world,” she said, “but we had no idea how the cards would be dealt.”

“There’s no better way to end it than this.”

“I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing, but I think I’ll like this one.”

Matt Fitzpatrick of England appeared to be threatening Morikawa’s title as he stormed into the lead after seven early birdies.

However, after going 40 holes without making a bogey, he dropped shots at 16 and 17 and had to settle for a 66 and a tie for second place with Swede Alexander Bjork.

