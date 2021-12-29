After falling eight points behind Manchester City and suffering an injury crisis, Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea are unable to compete for the Premier League title.

After falling eight points behind, Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea can’t compete for the Premier League title due to the Covid and injury crisis.

With the amount of Covid and injury cases that have hit Chelsea’s squad, THOMAS TUCHEL believes it would be’stupid’ to believe they can sustain a title charge.

When Danny Welbeck’s last-gasp header chalked off Romelu Lukaku’s opener, his Blues team lost ground on Manchester City.

However, Reece James was forced off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half, and Andreas Christensen was forced to be subbed at halftime due to a back problem.

“We have seven Covid cases,” the German added.

Five or six of our players have been out for six weeks or more.

“What is the best way for us to compete in a title race?”

“Everyone else with a full squad, and everyone in training, has the full power to win this league.”

“It would be naive to think we could do it on Covid and injuries alone.”

Simply play, and no one would dare to do so without 23 healthy players.

“We knew it would be a difficult match against a strong opponent.

“They always arrive well prepared.”

I have yet to see a team (Brighton) play a good game against them.

“We were always going to struggle because we have way too many players with whom we don’t know what we can demand.”

“We have long injuries, they’re from Covid, and I have no idea what they’re capable of.”

Tuchel was also enraged that a penalty was not given for a second-half foul on Christian Pulisic by Joel Veltman.

He also didn’t understand why, instead of allowing the game to continue and allowing VAR to decide, referee Mike Dean blew up for a foul by Mason Mount just before the Chelsea midfielder fired into the net.

“I would never normally say it, but we have a penalty against Christian Pulisic,” the former Paris Saint-Germain manager fumed.

“Mason Mount put up a 50-50 fight before the equalizer.

“Why does he need to whistle before the ball crosses the line? We have VAR to check, why can’t we wait?”

“If he says it’s a foul, then decide it, but why is he so certain? Is he trying to keep the tension high?”

“The penalty is a joke, honestly a joke, and VAR should not be involved.”

Tuchel has been calling for the Premier League to reinstate the five-substitution rule in order to relieve Covid’s workload during the…

