After falling ill during the warm-up, Raphael Varane is replaced by Victor Lindelof in Man United’s starting XI against Brighton.

After falling ill in the warm-up, Raphael Varane is replaced by Victor Lindelof in Man United’s starting XI against Brighton.

RAPHAEL VARANE has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Brighton after becoming ill during warm-up.

Ralf Rangnick will start Victor Lindelof in place of the former Real Madrid centre-back, while Tom Heaton joins fellow goalkeeper Dean Henderson on the substitutes bench.

“Raphael Varane has pulled out of tonight’s starting line-up due to illness,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

“He will be replaced in the starting XI by Victor Lindelof, and Tom Heaton will be added to our bench.”

Rangnick has taken some risky decisions in the build-up to the match against Brighton.

As Fred and Anthony Elanga return to the fold, he has decided to drop Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

It comes as a result of a string of poor performances at Old Trafford.

After losses to Middlesbrough, Burnley, and Southampton, Manchester United are looking for their first win since the winter break.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

They are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, but a win over Brighton will propel them back into the top four.

Rangnick is gearing up for a busy week ahead, which includes a trip to Leeds on Sunday and a European match against Atletico Madrid four days later.

Meanwhile, if Graham Potter’s Seagulls win at the Theatre of Dreams, they will move within five points of the Champions League places.

Brighton hasn’t lost in the league in seven games, dating back to December.

Breaking news, transfer rumours, and must-read stories can all be found on our Football News Live blog.