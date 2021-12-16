After falling out of favor at Inter, Barcelona is working on bringing Alexis Sanchez back in an emotional loan transfer from Inter.

After falling out of favor with Inter, Barcelona is working on bringing Alexis Sanchez back in an emotional loan transfer.

After falling out of favor at Inter Milan, ALEXIS SANCHEZ could be set for a sensational return to Barcelona.

Before joining Arsenal in 2014, the Chilean striker spent three years at the Nou Camp.

He has recently struggled for playing time at Inter, where he was signed as a Manchester United flop after a stellar season with the Gunners.

Now, according to reports in Spain, Sanchez may be returning to Catalonia as part of a complicated three-club swap.

The move could be contingent on the fate of Luuk de Jong, who is on loan from Sevilla at Barca.

In new manager Xavi’s squad, the centre-forward is surplus to requirements.

Inter would welcome him and would be eager to send Sanchez the other way.

And, more importantly, it appears that Sevilla would agree to the swap, with the former PSV player likely to get more playing time in Serie A.

In a Barca team brimming with talent, Sanchez played alongside Xavi.

After winning the Copa del Rey the year before, they dominated LaLiga in 2012-13.

After club legend Ronald Koeman was fired as manager, Xavi took over at the Spanish giants last month.

If Sanchez returns, he’ll be reunited with another former teammate, Dani Alves, who recently returned to his old club at the age of 38.

