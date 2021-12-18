After falling out of favor, Dele Alli has been given permission to leave Tottenham in the January transfer window and resurrect his career.

Dele Alli has been given permission to leave Tottenham in the January transfer window in order to resurrect his career after falling out of favor.

According to reports, DELE ALLI will be free to transfer next month.

Since Antonio Conte took over as manager, the midfielder hasn’t started a Premier League game since September and has only played two minutes of domestic action.

Alli, 25, has struggled for form in North London over the last two seasons.

However, he may soon be offered a chance to restart his career somewhere else.

He is expected to be on the market next month, according to the Telegraph.

They believe that chairman Daniel Levy would prefer to negotiate a permanent transfer for the 37-cap England international for a fair fee.

However, a loan may be considered, with the option or obligation to purchase included.

Alli was on the verge of signing a loan deal with Paris Saint-Germain in January, reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs were unable to find a suitable replacement, so the deal fell through.

After his previous exploits in a Tottenham shirt, Alli is expected to attract a lot of attention.

Between 2015 and 2018, he had three seasons of double-digit goals and assists.

However, his output has dwindled as a result of injuries and turmoil at Spurs.

In their bid to avoid relegation, Newcastle have been linked with Alli.

Rio Ferdinand believes Conte’s arrival at Spurs will be a ‘turning point’ for Dele Alli.

“Conte, he doesn’t suffer fools, he doesn’t accept standards that are below what he sets,” he said on his FIVE podcast.

So I’m sure this will be another fantastic opportunity.

“He now has a manager who will have high expectations of him and will be demanding of him on a daily basis.”

And it’s possible that this will be Dele’s watershed moment.”

