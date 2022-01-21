After falling out of favor under Mikel Arteta, Pablo Mari joins Udinese on loan.

Udinese has signed Pablo Mari on a season-long loan deal.

After falling out of favour at Arsenal, the 28-year-old defender joins on a short-term loan deal.

Mari has only made three appearances for Arsenal this season, the last of which was in the Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon in September.

Despite the fact that Mikel Arteta has frozen him out, the loan agreement does not include the option of making the move permanent.

“I’m so happy to be here, it’s a pleasure,” Mari said, speaking to Udinese’s official Twitter account.

“I’d like to greet all Udinese supporters, and I’m here to give everything for that shirt and the club.”

“And I’m hoping for a lot of wins both at home and away, so we’ll need you.”

“I can’t wait to start this new adventure and give my all for the black and white shirt and its fans!” Mari wrote on social media.

Mari is described as a “player who combines physical strength with technical qualities and great aerial skill, all valuable characteristics that have brought him to the top European stages,” according to a statement on Udinese’s website.

Mari came to Arsenal on a six-month loan from Flamengo in Brazil.

However, match time has been scarce this season after £50 million summer signing Ben White formed a strong defensive partnership with Gabriel.

Mari joins Sead Kolasinac, who joined Marseille in France two days ago, as the second player to leave Arsenal in as many days.

With Kolasinac no longer in Arteta’s plans, the Gunners agreed to rip up his contract six months early and release him on a free transfer.

