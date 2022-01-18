After FFP ‘cheating,’ Middlesbrough boss Gibson will accept a’realistic’ offer to settle a £45 million Derby compensation claim.

MIDDLESBROUGH owner Steve Gibson has told Derby County’s administrators to make him a ‘can’t-refuse’ offer.

Gibson confirmed he has filed a £45 million compensation claim against the Rams for allegedly breaking the Financial Fair Play rules, which he claims cost Boro a play-off spot.

This amount is deterring potential buyers, who are needed to prevent Derby from being relegated from the EFL next month if they do not raise enough money to finish the season.

Gibson’s club issued a damning statement, but also extended an olive branch, offering to broker a peace deal for a’reasonable fee.’

“Middlesbrough has made it clear that it does not want Derby County to go into liquidation,” the club said in a statement.

“In order for Derby to exit administration, Middlesbrough is content to be realistic in its expectations.”

“However, it is ultimately up to the administrators or the new owner to put forward a firm and realistic proposal or simply agree that the new owners will meet Middlesbrough’s claim in full when it is finally determined.”

The row has stunned football and put a club’s existence in jeopardy, but Gibson’s Boro explained why they were chasing their money and slammed the previous Mel Morris administration.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Middlesbrough became aware that Derby County was breaking the Pandamp;S (Profit and Sustainability) rules during 2018-19 and first lodged a claim in May 2019,” the statement said.

“In the autumn of 2020, Middlesbrough sent Derby County a Letter before Action, and arbitration proceedings began in January 2021.

“Derby County used a variety of procedural tactics to delay the claim, and the claim has yet to be resolved.”

The delay is not the fault of Middlesbrough.

“There would be no doubt that we would be a football creditor if it had been finally determined and an award made in favor of Middlesbrough.”

“Unless it has been advised that there is a good chance of success, Middlesbrough would not pursue frivolous litigation at great expense.”

“Middlesbrough claims Derby County and its directors cheated systematically under the PandS rules, jeopardizing the competition’s integrity.”

“At least two clubs, Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers, were directly impacted by the cheating, though in different seasons.”

“In simple terms, if Derby County had not cheated, Middlesbrough would have been in the play-offs.”

“However, Derby cheated, and Middlesbrough lost out on the opportunities that resulted as a result.”

“The club considers itself a football creditor, but recognizes that, at this time, the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.