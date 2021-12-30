After five and a half years at Manchester United, Eric Bailly admits he still can’t understand Jesse Lingard’s accent.

After five and a half years at Manchester United, Eric Bailly admits he still doesn’t get Jesse Lingard’s accent.

Eric Bailly, a defender for Manchester United, has admitted that he still has trouble with British accents.

Jesse Lingard is particularly difficult to understand, the Ivory Coast international joked.

The 27-year-old admitted in a YouTube interview with Poet and Vuj that the language was the most difficult thing for him to adjust to when he moved to the UK.

“The language is different, Liverpool, United, they’re all different,” Bailly said.

“It’s better when I go to London.”

“When Jesse starts talking sometimes I’m like hey, come on, slow!” and I don’t understand!” the defender joked when David Vujanic asked if he needed subtitles.

“It’s insane!” exclaims the speaker.

“I like Vardy because he is a hard striker, it’s very difficult to play against,” he said in the interview.

“When you go up against Vardy, you have to go strong because if you don’t go strong, you’ll lose, and that’s why he’s so good.”

Bailly has made over 100 appearances for Manchester United in his sixth season with the club.

After being recalled to the squad while on international duty with the Ivory Coast in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations, he is expected to start for the Red Devils in their next match against Burnley.