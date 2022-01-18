After Forbes published Jake Paul’s earnings in 2021, he claims he earned more than £30 million from three fights.

JAKE PAUL claimed he made more money from his three fights in 2021 than the £30 million Forbes estimated he made.

MrMrBeast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – topped Forbes’ 2021 list as the highest-paid YouTube star, with (dollar)54 million (£40 million).

The American prizefighter is said to have made a total of (dollar)45 million (£32 million) in the last 12 months, with the majority of his earnings coming from his three-fight year.

However, Paul has since boasted on social media that the figures are incorrect, implying that he is even wealthier than previously revealed.

“So my dad called me today and asked if the numbers reported today were inflated,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

“[He] said, ‘I knew you made close to that, but did you really make that?’ I replied, ‘Yes, dad, and the numbers are slightly low.’

“Don’t get me wrong: I don’t lie to my father, and he knows everything there is to know about me.”

“According to my father’s conversation with him, even my brother thought the figures were lower.”

“Forbes frequently exaggerates the amount earned.

When I made the list in 2018, I made (dollar)17 million, and I believe they reported (dollar)22 million.

“They are actually behind on this day, and the numbers are actually low.”

“Most celebrities would say, ‘Thank the Lord, I’m so blessed,’ but I say any regular motherf***er could do this if they’re sick and willing to die for their cause.”

Paul made his pro debut in January 2020, defeating online rival ‘AnEsonGib’ in the first round, and followed that up in November by knocking out ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37.

In a breakout year in 2021, Paul KO’d retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, and then defeated Tyron Woodley, 39, twice.

The first came in August on points, followed by a brutal KO in December.

Paul had agreed to fight Tommy Fury, 22, until the British fighter pulled out due to a broken rib, leaving ex-UFC champion Woodley defeated in a rematch on short notice.

As a result of Fury’s withdrawal, Paul has yet to face an opponent who has previously competed in professional boxing.

But he vows to change that this year, even announcing plans to fight 61-fight veteran and former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35.

“I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics,” Paul told Chris Mannix.

“He’s a former world champion, and I’m confident I can beat him.”

I’m excited about the challenge, and I’m ready to take it on.

“Even after I knocked on the door…

