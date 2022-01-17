After France’s Covid crackdown, Chelsea’s Champions League match against Lille will be moved to a neutral venue.

Following the Covid crackdown in France, Chelsea’s Champions League match in Lille will be moved to a neutral venue.

Following the French government’s announcement of a Covid crackdown, Chelsea’s Champions League game in Lille and England’s Six Nations match in Paris appear to be destined for a neutral country.

In an unexpected move, French government sources have revealed that any athlete competing in the country will be required to be vaccinated before entering a sports arena.

France’s Six Nations matches against Italy, Ireland, and England would all be impacted immediately.

It would, however, prevent Chelsea’s unvaccinated players from competing in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 in March.

It also means that Novak Djokovic, who arrived in Dubai yesterday after being kicked out of Australia, could be barred from competing in the French Open.

Uefa is currently drafting a new “Annex J” to the current Champions League regulations that will apply to the competition’s knock-out phase.

That will be designed specifically to deal with ongoing Covid situations across Europe in order to keep the tournament on track, with a final draft due by the end of the month.

However, history suggests that clubs will be allowed to select all eligible players, and that local rules prohibiting them from doing so will result in matches being rescheduled.

Chelsea are thought to have a few unvaccinated players in their first-team squad, and they will be able to argue that not being able to select them is a violation of regulations and natural justice.

The law change would also have an impact on the high-profile match between PSG and Real Madrid, with the first leg set to take place on February 15 in Paris.

However, England rugby union coach Eddie Jones will have to deal with a problem.

At least five members of his likely Six Nations squad, including Exeter centre Henry Slade, are believed to be unvaccinated and have stated that they will not be vaccinated.

That will put pressure on Six Nations organizers to intervene, a situation that would be exacerbated if the match on March 19 at the Stade de France were to be a title decider.

After signaling that the country was ready to lift its current strict Covid regulations and grant an exemption for sport, the French changed their minds.

On January 7, Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu suggested that a “health bubble” would be created for major sporting events, though it was unclear how this would apply to individual sports like tennis at Roland Garros.

However, the new restrictions appear to apply to all sports, dealing another blow to Djokovic after…

