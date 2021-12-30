After Gary Neville’s criticism, Whingebag watch: Rating every Man United player’s body language against Burnley.

After Gary Neville’s criticism, we rate every Manchester United player’s body language against Burnley.

Even though United’s ranks still go quiet when they make defensive mistakes, it was a routine win over Burnley in which the pizzazz was soon on display at Old Trafford.

Manchester United showed Gary Neville on Thursday that they aren’t the “whingebags” he claimed they were earlier this week.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were chastised by Neville for their lacklustre display in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle, a point they arguably didn’t deserve as Edinson Cavani came to the rescue late on.

“Watch them on that pitch,” the ex-defender said, referring to them as “a bunch of whingebags.”

I won’t name names, but they’re yelling at each other with their arms in the air, complaining about everything.

They were absolutely shocking in the first half, to be honest.”

This season, Old Trafford’s body language hasn’t been exactly positive.

The club has already had one manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who lost the support of his players long before the fans, and finger pointing has become the norm as the Red Devils continue to make costly mistakes.

The game against Burnley on Thursday was always going to be a litmus test for Neville’s whingebag theory.

A chilly midweek evening in the rain against a Sean Dyche side that had won four of their previous five visits to Old Trafford without losing.

But, fortunately for Rangnick, United looked a lot more like the swagger-filled side that Sir Alex Ferguson was known for a decade ago.

Yes, the 3-1 score wasn’t ideal.

Although the hosts were already three goals up at the time, a mistake by Eric Bailly late in the first half gifted veteran Aaron Lennon a consolation goal.

The defense let out a few moans, and David De Gea looked despondent once more, but this was far from an inquest.

This United team, after all, does not conduct inquests.

When it comes to disagreements, United are a nice, quiet bunch these days. Whereas in Ferguson’s heyday, conceding even a corner would result in Peter Schmeichel berating his defenders, or a stray pass would have Roy Keane eyeballing his teammates, these days United are a nice, quiet bunch.

And that’s fine when mistakes like Bailly’s result in nothing more than an extra clip for a blunder.

