After Geordie Shore’s Scotty T calls him a ‘cheating c***,’ Leicester star Maddison jokes that he’always preferred Gaz.’

After Geordie Shore star Scotty T calls him a ‘cheating c***,’ Leicester star Maddison jokes that he’always preferred Gaz.’

JAMES MADDISON slammed Geordie Shore star Scotty T after the Leicester playmaker was dubbed a “cheating c***” by a Newcastle fan.

The Foxes’ star player, 25, scored a goal and added an assist in the 4-0 victory over the Magpies at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison was involved in all four goals, as he won the penalty that Youri Tielemans converted after being fouled by Jamaal Lascelles just before the break.

His magnificent flicked through ball then sent Harvey Barnes through on goal, who squared to Patson Daka to put Leicester up 2-0.

After a selfless pass to his teammate, the England international set up Tielemans for his second goal of the game.

After a neat one-two with Daka, he finished off the scoring with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner late on.

However, after winning the spot-kick, a reality TV personality who spent seven years on the hit MTV show Geordie Show took aim at Maddison on social media.

The 33-year-old reality star, whose real name is Scott Timlin, claimed Maddison dived to win the penalty after he posted a photo of Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Tom Daley.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“James Maddison when he sees a leg out in the box,” he captioned the photo on Twitter.

“You scumbag.”

Maddison retorted that he preferred his former Geordie Shore co-star Gary Beadle to the 2016 Celebrity Big Brother winner.

“Always preferred Gaz anyway,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Eddie Howe, the Magpies’ manager, was also critical of Maddison, claiming that he took advantage of the contact from Lascelles.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t gone to VAR for the referee to take a look at it again himself,” Howe said.

“Obviously, it’s a contentious decision, and I’d always advise the referees to go back and look at it again.”

“I don’t believe the score reflects the game, and I believe the penalty decision had a significant impact on the result.”

“In my opinion, it was not a penalty.”

“Maddison is going over before the contact is made, and it’s just a shame the referee didn’t go over and take another look.”

That would have been the wisest course of action.”

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.