After Geordie Shore’s Scotty T calls him a “cheating c***,” Leicester’s Maddison says he’always preferred Gaz.’

JAMES MADDISON slammed Geordie Shore star Scotty T after the Leicester playmaker was dubbed a ‘cheating c***’ by a Newcastle fan.

The Foxes ace, 25, had a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over the Magpies at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison was involved in all four goals, as he won the penalty that Youri Tielemans converted after being fouled by Jamaal Lascelles just before the break.

His brilliant flicked through ball then sent Harvey Barnes through on goal, who squared to Patson Daka to put Leicester up 2-0.

After a selfless pass to his teammate, the England international set up Tielemans for his second goal of the game.

After a neat one-two with Daka, he finished the scoring late on with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner.

However, after winning the spot-kick, a reality TV personality who spent seven years on the hit MTV show Geordie Show took aim at Maddison on social media.

After posting a photo of Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Tom Daley, the 33-year-old insinuated that Maddison dived to win the penalty.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“James Maddison when he sees a leg out in the box,” he captioned the photo on Twitter.

“You’re a scumbag.”

Maddison retaliated quickly, claiming that he preferred his former Geordie Shore co-star Gary Beadle to the 2016 Celebrity Big Brother winner.

“Always preferred Gaz anyway,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Eddie Howe, the Magpies’ manager, was also critical of Maddison, claiming that he took advantage of the contact from Lascelles.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t gone to VAR for the referee to have another look himself,” Howe said.

“It’s obviously a contentious decision, and I’d always advise the referees to take a second look.”

“I don’t believe the score reflects the game, and I believe the penalty decision had a significant impact on the outcome.”

“In my opinion, it was not a penalty.”

“Maddison is going over before the contact is made, and it’s disappointing the referee didn’t go over and take a look.”

That would have been the wisest course of action.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.