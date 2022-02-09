After Georgina signs up for a second series, Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional Man Utd transfer will return to Netflix.

After Georgina signs up for a second series, Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional Man United transfer will be shown on Netflix.

Sun Online can reveal that GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ has signed a new multi-million pound deal to star in a second series of the hit Netflix show about her rags-to-riches life.

The former shop worker’s relocation to Manchester following Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and the impending birth of her twins in April will be prominently featured in the new season of ‘I Am Georgina.’

After the Spanish beauty signed a contract with the American streaming giant last week, Infosurhoy understands that filming has already begun.

“A second series was always on the cards, but getting Georgina back on board became a priority for Netflix when it saw how well the first one was doing,” a source close to the 28-year-old said.

“One of the main themes, along with her new life in the UK, will be her pregnancy and the birth of her twins.”

“Georgina sees this as a fantastic opportunity to continue to show the world who she really is and how Cristiano’s love and support have helped her transform her life.”

After premiering in 190 countries, the first six-parter focusing on the Argentinian-born beauty, whose late father Jorge was imprisoned for drug trafficking while she was growing up, became a top ten hit around the world.

Soy Georgina, the show’s original Spanish title, has drew comparisons to the American reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ and a second season will solidify the WAG’s status as an international celebrity.

Ronaldo, who turned 37 on Saturday, says in the documentary that he is “100% certain” he will marry his nearly six-year-long girlfriend.

Georgina was followed by cameras as she flew around the world in the footballer’s £20 million private jet to events such as the star-studded Venice Film Festival.

The deal for the second series is thought to have been finalized in the last week, following a last-minute trip to Madrid by Georgina and Cristiano last month to finalize the details.

The couple was seen having a romantic dinner at a five-star hotel in Madrid, where they spent the night before the crucial meeting.

According to local reports, Georgina used the visit to have a check-up at a VIP private hospital in Madrid, where she is expected to give birth. Georgina announced her twins’ genders in December.

Georgina, who has a four-year-old daughter named Alana with Ronaldo and is known as mum to his three children born to surrogate mothers, is thought to have made six figures for allowing cameras into her life for the first time…

