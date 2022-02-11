After having a penalty saved, a sulking Cristiano Ronaldo’refused to swap shirts with the goalkeeper,’ despite earlier promises.

After having a penalty saved, a sulking Cristiano Ronaldo’refused to swap shirts with the goalkeeper,’ despite an earlier promise.

Stefano Sorrentino, a former Chievo goalkeeper, claims Cristiano Ronaldo once refused to swap shirts with him after saving his penalty during a match in January 2019.

The 42-year-old, who is now retired and works as an agent, claimed that the Portuguese marksman promised him his jersey at the start of their relationship.

The striker became enraged and shunned him at the full-time whistle after he became the first person to deny Ronaldo from 12 yards out during his time with the Old Lady.

Despite the fact that Juventus won 3-0 in Turin that day, Ronaldo was unable to score.

Sorrentino told Italian news outlet Sky Sport that he eventually swapped shirts with Argentina international Paulo Dybala after the incident.

“We agreed to swap shirts,” he recalled, “but after missing the penalty, he was furious.”

“He’d never had anything like this happen to him before in Italy.”

“He gave me a handshake and congratulated me in the changing room tunnel, but he had a bad face and didn’t give me his shirt.”

“In the end, I went with Dybala’s.”

Regardless, it went well.”

During his three-year stay at Juventus, Ronaldo, 37, missed five penalties while scoring 29.

And since his return to Manchester United this season, his role as penalty-taker-in-chief has been a point of contention.

After Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty against Aston Villa, he was given the job.

However, his technique came under scrutiny after he blasted wide in Middlesbrough’s FA Cup defeat.