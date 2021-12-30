After having his finances cleared by the taxman, David Beckham is in line for knighthood.

After the taxman cleared David Beckham’s finances, he is in line for knighthood.

DAVID Beckham is set to be knighted after the taxman cleared his finances.

The 46-year-old former England captain is expected to be formally nominated and added to the official recommendations list for next June.

It comes ten years after he was caught up in a tax evasion scheme.

The taxman changed his status from red to green, allowing him to be recognized.

It means that, following a long-running tax saga, the Manchester United and Three Lions legend is now eligible to become a Sir.

Last night, MPs and charity campaigners applauded the decision, calling it “long overdue” for one of England’s most successful players — and a prolific charity fundraiser.

Becks was blacklisted by the Inland Revenue ten years ago after being caught in the Ingenious tax avoidance scheme.

However, the firm won a multimillion-pound appeal against HMRC in August, and Beckham’s representatives approached tax officials to settle his finances.

“David, like many of the celebs involved with Ingenious, had no idea what was going on at the time,” a source said.

“His team first proactively approached HMRC almost two years ago, when David became self-employed, and then finally got everything settled this year.”

“In 2013, David was told that the only reason he wasn’t knighted was because of the tax scandal.

Now that everything has been cleared up, there is no reason why he should not be honored.

“A knighthood would obviously make him ecstatic — but he’s not fooled, and he’ll believe it when he sees it.”

The Inland Revenue issues a “red warning” to anyone who has financial irregularities, and they are barred from receiving honors recognition.

However, David, whose heroics for England included a wonder goal against Greece that qualified England for the 2002 World Cup, has now been promoted from red to green.

The father of four is thought to be on the official recommendations list, which means he has been successfully vetted and is eligible for recognition. He has raised around £50 million for charity.

The Honours Committee, chaired by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, must now approve his nomination for the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June.

Victoria Beckham, his former Spice Girl wife, would be dubbed Lady Beckham.

However, the star, who was instrumental in making London the host city for the 2012 Olympic Games, may still be overlooked.

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS by running laps around his garden, applauded the move last night.

We’re delighted David is finally in line to receive a knighthood — something he thoroughly deserves. Hannah Ingram-Moore, co-founder of The Captain Tom Foundation