After having his leg amputated in a horrific car accident, ex-Uruguay ace Dario Silva works as a waiter in a pizza restaurant.

Dario Silva, a former Portsmouth striker who now works as a pizza waiter, claims his agents cheated him out of all of his money.

After being signed by Harry Redknapp the previous summer, the 49-year-old left Pompey after six months of a two-year contract.

But, less than a year later, he lost a leg in a horrific car accident, and his life was forever changed.

And now, after losing all of his earnings from a career playing in the top divisions of Italy, Spain, and England, the 2002 World Cup winner has been forced to start a new career in a Malaga pizzeria.

“My money in football? The representatives ended up robbing it from me,” he said on the Spanish TV show “Jugones.”

“They were in charge of the finances and did whatever they pleased.”

Silva was in a horrific car accident in his native Uruguay in September 2006.

He had his lower right leg amputated after crashing the car he had given to his recently deceased father.

“What happened hurt me, but it’s a good thing nothing more than what was expected happened,” Silva said about the accident.

In 100 appearances for Malaga, he scored 36 goals, and in 48 appearances for Sevilla, he scored nine goals.

He made 49 appearances for Uruguay, scoring 14 goals in the process.