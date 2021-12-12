After helping Verstappen win the Formula One championship, Christian Horner promises Latifi a “lifetime supply of Red Bull.”

Christian Horner has promised Nicholas Latifi an endless supply of Red Bull after his crash resulted in Max Verstappen’s Formula One World Championship victory.

In Abu Dhabi, the Dutch driver passed Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to deny the Mercedes driver a record eighth world championship.

Hamilton, 36, appeared to be on his way to victory until Latifi crashed into the barriers on lap 54, forcing a safety car to be deployed.

Prior to the safety car, Hamilton was leading the race by over ten seconds, allowing Verstappen to close in on the ex-McLaren driver.

After pitting, Verstappen used his fresher tyres to pull ahead of the seven-time world champion at the last possible moment.

He was able to close the gap after the stewards decided to let lapped cars pass Hamilton, giving the Dutchman clear track in front of him.

It came after stewards said lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would remain in formation.

Before the crash, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen needed a “miracle” to win the championship.

And when the miracle arrived, Horner was quick to announce that Latifi would be receiving a gift that would last a lifetime.

“He’ll definitely get a lifetime supply of Red Bull,” he said in an interview with Channel 4.

Horner, who was in tears after Verstappen beat Hamilton to the title, also said the crash was a gift from the “racing gods.”

“We needed something from the racing gods in the last ten laps,” the 48-year-old told Sky Sports.

“Thank you for the safety car, Nicholas Latifi.”

I have to commend the stewards for their efforts in resuming the race.

“‘Let them race,’ we screamed at him [F1 race director Michael Masi].”

“It’s been a crazy competition, and for Max to win the world championship, it’s not just about this.”

“I have to give Lewis full credit; he’s been a fantastic opponent all year, and he’s a great champion, which only adds to the legitimacy of winning this.”