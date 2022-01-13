After her struggles in Sydney, Emma Raducanu was given a nightmare Australian Open draw against former US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

After her struggles in Sydney, Emma Raducanu was handed a nightmare Australian Open draw against former US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

EMMA RADUCANU will face her toughest Slam opponent of her career next week, a fellow US Open champion.

Sloane Stephens, who is currently ranked 68th in the world, won the New York Slam in the autumn of 2017 – four years before Raducanu was crowned Queen of Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu will face a major winner for the first time in three Slam appearances when they meet in the first round of the Australian Open.

Raducanu’s form and fitness will be scrutinized after her 6-0 6-1 defeat in the first round of the Sydney International by Kazak Elena Rybakina.

The Kent native, who is seeded 17th in Melbourne, signed with Covid-19 before Christmas and has only played once in the last two months.

Despite the threat of deportation, Novak Djokovic was named in the men’s draw.

In the first round, the Serb – the defending men’s singles champion in Melbourne – was pitted against fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 34-year-old is attempting to win Slam No. 21 and surpass rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s current record of 21.

Overnight, however, Djokovic awaited word from Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on whether he would be deported due to a visa mistake.

After border officials failed to follow proper procedure, the world No. 1, who is unvaccinated, won a court appeal to stay in the country.

But then it was discovered that his entry application had inconsistencies.

If his visa is revoked again and he is eventually kicked out of Australia, he will face a three-year ban from the country.

On Monday, the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the 2022 season, will begin at Melbourne Park.

Andy Murray was paired against Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 21st seed, in the draw, which was more than an hour late.

This comes after the Scot defeated the Georgian in the Sydney Tennis Classic the day before.

No. 1 seed Cameron Norrie will face American Sebastian Korda, who is in Covid self-isolation in Adelaide, and No. 24 seed Dan Evans will face Belgium’s David Goffin.

If Murray and Evans win their semi-finals on Friday, they will meet in the final in Sydney.

World No. 1 Ash Barty will face a qualifier in her bid for a first home Grand Slam, while Nadal will face unseeded American Marcos Giron.

In the first match, Heather Watson will face Egyptian Mayar Sherif, who is in the same section of the draw as Raducanu.