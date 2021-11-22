After Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 loss to fierce derby rivals Union, a furious fan throws his shirt BACK at Davie Selke.

After Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 defeat to fierce derby rivals Union, a furious fan throws his shirt BACK at Davie Selke.

DAVIE SELKE apologized to a fan after his Hertha Berlin team was defeated 2-0 by bitter rivals Union in the derby over the weekend.

When it was thrown back at him, however, the German forward was stunned.

After being comfortably handled by their traditionally smaller rivals, Hertha players went over to their traveling supporters.

They were met with rage from the fans, who were uninterested in Selke’s proposal.

Taiwo Awoniyi, a former Liverpool striker, got Union off to the perfect start with his eighth goal in just 12 Bundesliga games since leaving Anfield after just eight minutes.

On the half-hour mark, Christopher Trimmel made it 2-0, with Selke and his teammates managing only two shots on target for the remainder of the game.

After only 12 games this season, Hertha is already seven points behind Union.

Union are in fifth place, just two points above the relegation play-off position, while Hertha are in 14th place, just two points above the relegation play-off position.

This term, Hertha has already taken a couple of hidings.

In August, they were beaten 6-0 by Bayern Munich.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, less than a month later, RB Leipzig thrashed them 5-0.

Selke played only a few minutes in this derby loss, coming on in the 86th minute.

In eight Bundesliga appearances this season, the striker, who joined Hertha in 2017, has yet to score.

