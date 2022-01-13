Fiorentina inform Arsenal of Vlahovic’s transfer fee after his agent ‘demands £7m and a sell-on fee just to renew contract.’

Fiorentina inform Arsenal of Vlahovic’s transfer fee after his agent ‘demands £7m plus a sell-on fee just to renew contract.’

The Serie A club’s talks with Vlahovic’s agent have come to a halt amid reports that Arsenal has made a £45.8 million offer for the Serbian, as well as midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is still hoping to persuade the 21-year-old to extend his contract beyond the deadline next summer.

Commisso, on the other hand, believes that the talks to keep Vlahovic demonstrate that football is a “crazy” and “messed up” sport.

After scoring 33 goals in the Italian top flight in 2021, Manchester City and Tottenham are both interested in signing the goal machine.

Commisso told the Financial Times that “we are actively considering what to do.”

“This is where he was raised.”

And, whatever happens, he should thank the club for helping him get to this point.”

“The longer I live here, the more I realize how broken it is,” he continued.

Vlahovic has scored 23 goals for both his club and his country so far this season.

There’s also speculation that he’s undecided about joining Emirates and wants to see what other clubs are interested in him.

In the meantime, the Gunners are rumored to be interested in signing Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the African Cup of Nations, the club’s manager, Mikel Arteta, is looking to bolster his midfield.

Renato Sanches of Lille and Youri Tielemens of Leicester have been mentioned.

