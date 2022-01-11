After his agent slammed Xavi, Barcelona has given Man Utd transfer target Ousmane Dembele a six-day deadline to decide his future.

After his agent slammed Xavi, Barcelona has given Man United transfer target Ousmane Dembele a six-day deadline to decide his future.

Barcelona has given Ousmane Dembele, a transfer target for Manchester United, until the end of the week to make a decision on his future.

The current contract of the 24-year-old at the Nou Camp is set to expire at the end of the season.

And the Catalan giants are eager to sign him to a new contract in order to avoid losing his services for free.

Barcelona wants to know within the next six days if Dembele intends to stay with the Spanish giants beyond the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Recent quotes from the player’s agent Moussa Sissoko, on the other hand, appear to be hostile to the club.

This is because manager Xavi has irritated Sissoko by selecting Dembele so soon after his recovery from Covid.

“We often talk about money when we talk about renovations,” the agent explained, “but it is not only about money.”

“It’s also how they manage their day-to-day operations.”

This sports management, which is entering without training immediately after COVID, is extremely difficult for us to comprehend.”

In the meantime, following a 1-1 draw with Granada, Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste spoke about Dembele’s situation.

“We hope that this renewal that we so desperately want from Dembele, that the coach wants, and that we all love happens as soon as possible,” he said.

If Dembele and Barcelona are unable to reach an agreement to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season, a number of Premier League clubs will be ready to take him.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for the World Cup winner.

According to AS, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel coached Dembele at Borussia Dortmund and could be interested in signing him.

Dembele moved to Barcelona from Dortmund in August 2017 for a reported £135.5 million.

Since then, he’s been sidelined by a series of injuries that have put a stop to his progress at the Nou Camp.

And he missed the first three months of the current season due to a serious knee injury.

Despite this, he has 31 goals and 23 assists in 128 games for the Catalan giants since his arrival in Spain.

