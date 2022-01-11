After his ‘arrest,’ Novak Djokovic’s father appeals to the QUEEN to intervene and ‘protect his son’s human rights.’

After his ‘arrest,’ Novak Djokovic’s father has appealed to the QUEEN to intervene and ‘protect his son’s human rights.

NOVAK Djokovic’s father has appealed to the QUEEN to intervene in his son’s visa saga and “protect his human rights” after he was allegedly arrested.

Srdjan Djokovic, the World Number One’s father, called Australia a “fake democracy” and claimed his son was being held as a “political prisoner.”

After attempting to enter the country using a “medical exemption,” Djokovic, 34, was detained for six hours at Melbourne Airport and placed in isolation at a decrepit immigration hotel last week.

Officials told him that his exemption from Australia’s strict Covid clamps was invalid.

On Monday, however, a judge reversed the decision, ordering the player’s immediate release from the quarantine hotel and ordering the government to cover his legal fees.

Srdjan Djokovic, Djokovic’s father, sparked outrage by claiming that his son had been arrested and taken back into custody.

Officials from the government have stated that Djokovic was never arrested and that he is free to return to his rented apartment.

Srdjan urged the Queen to intervene in the fiasco and “protect the human rights” of his son during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“I call on Queen Elizabeth, the Commonwealth’s leader, to intervene and protect my son’s human rights and to put an end to the political prosecution that has been carried out against him since he arrived in Australia,” he said, according to a translation.

“I call on all Australians and the entire world to raise their voices against terror and the brutal human rights violations of the world’s best tennis player,” the enraged father added.

“Australia has devolved into a dystopia, a mockery of the free world, and they treat Novak Djokovic, my son and your world champion, like a political prisoner.”

In Guantanamo Bay as a terrorist.

“They take away his ability to play, his individuality, and his freedom of expression.”

“However, I publicly declare: Political beasts will not be able to break it.”

A phony democracy led by one Scott is now visible to the entire world.

“The Australian government treats Novak as an enemy of the state, not as the best tennis player in the world who has always aided Australia through philanthropy.”

Ethnic racists treat him as a second-class citizen.”

“Australia is run by political criminals who do not respect individual rights or court decisions,” Srdjan said.

He also called Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, a “dictator.”

“Autocracy has revealed its true face today,” he said.

Despite the decision of Australia’s independent Court, dictator Scott ordered my son’s arrest.

“Your World Champion, Novak Djokovic, is facing deportation and a ban on entering the country…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.