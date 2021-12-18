After his boxing career, YouTuber Jake Paul wants to move to the NFL before pursuing a career in film and television.

JAKE PAUL wants to try his hand at the NFL before stepping onto the red carpet of Hollywood when his boxing career is over.

The YouTuber is gearing up for his fifth professional fight this weekend, when he rematches with former UFC star Tyron Woodley.

But Paul, 24, is already thinking about his future after hanging up his gloves.

Not surprisingly, the Ohio celebrity wants to try his hand at acting after becoming a social media sensation.

Paul, however, isn’t one to shy away from a challenge, and he wants to try out the hard-hitting sport of NFL while he’s still young.

“It’s the original reason why I moved to Los Angeles and, you know, we’re working on some things hopefully this year that will allow me to do a movie or a TV show,” he told SunSport exclusively in February 2021.

“Right now, obviously, I’m boxing the focus and it’s taking up a lot of my time, but I’d love to act and I’ve got some ideas for some, some movies and stuff like that,” she says.

“I enjoy action comedies.”

That’s always been my personal favorite.

And those are the kinds of roles I’d like to play after I retire from boxing.

“I’m either going to the NFL or becoming an actor,” he says. “I’m still deciding, but those are the things on my bucket list.”

Paul has won all four of his pro boxing fights by knockout.

The second was a vicious assault on former NBA star Nate Robinson, who was face-planted to the ground.

Paul then went after Conor McGregor for a boxing match, offering him (dollar)50 million.

The offer was reduced to ‘(dollar)10,000 cash’ after McGregor lost his UFC rematch against Dustin Poirier.

And, according to a recent interview with SunSport, that tantalizing match-up no longer has the same allure.

“Conor McGregor was at the top of that list at one point, but he’s just not as exciting now because of his recent losses,” he said.

“We’ll see what happens; he can’t even win in his own sport, so it doesn’t make much sense for him to switch to boxing.”

Paul recently revealed that famous celebrity girls keep slipping into his DMs, but he won’t reveal who they are because’some of them have boyfriends.’