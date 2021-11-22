After his comments on the GOAT debate with Messi, Pochettino could face an awkward meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

If MAURICIO POCHETTINO is appointed at Old Trafford, he could face an awkward meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The current Paris Saint-Germain manager is reportedly open to joining the Red Devils if they approach him about taking over as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term successor.

If Pochettino and Ronaldo join forces at the Theatre of Dreams, Pochettino may face a difficult first encounter.

This is due to the fact that the Argentine previously stated that his compatriot Lionel Messi is superior to the Portuguese legend.

“Messi is this type of player, for me the best in the world today, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, and he can decide a game,” Pochettino said in 2015, referring to Messi.

“Maradona has always been a special player for my generation.”

Maradona seemed like a god to me as a kid.

“It’s difficult to change your mind and say Messi is better than Ronaldo, but Messi is the best player in the world right now.”

“The Ballon d’Or should go to Messi without a doubt,” he told El Partidazo de COPE earlier this month when asked who should win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

“Even if I didn’t coach Messi, I’d say Messi.”

My heart responds to you.

I always say what I’m thinking.

“With him on the podium, Lewandowski and Cristiano would have to be.”

Pochettino will become the first manager in history to coach both Messi and Ronaldo if he joins United at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 36, returned to Manchester United in the summer and immediately made an impact in front of goal.

Since returning to the club after a 12-year absence, he has scored nine goals in just 13 games across all competitions.

However, since his return, results have deteriorated, and Solskjaer was fired after his fifth defeat in 12 Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Pochettino’s PSG are 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with only five points dropped in 14 games.

And, in a 3-1 win over Nantes over the weekend, Messi finally scored his first league goal for the French giants.

When PSG takes on Pep Guardiola’s Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, Pochettino and Messi will be in attendance.

