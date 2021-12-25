After his controversial F1 title defeat, Lewis Hamilton unfollows EVERYONE on Instagram amid retirement rumors.

After his controversial F1 title defeat, Lewis Hamilton unfollows EVERYONE on Instagram, sparking retirement rumors.

Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everyone on Instagram just days after being controversially beaten to the Formula One title.

After the safety car was forced to come out on the final lap in Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen overtook Hamilton while on better tyres.

The Mercedes team was furious with the stewards for allowing Verstappen to pass several lapped cars before the restart, and they filed a protest.

They also filed an appeal notice, which they later withdrew, leaving Verstappen as the new Formula One champion.

Toto Wolff, Hamilton’s Mercedes team boss, later admitted that the FIA race director, Michael Masi, ‘robbed’ him of the world title.

While Hamilton has remained silent in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi shock, he has made a social media purge.

He only followed a few accounts on Instagram to begin with, but that number has now dropped to zero.

He did the same thing in 2019.

On the social networking site, Hamilton has 29 million followers.

On Thursday, both Hamilton and Wolff skipped the FIA’s gala prize giving ceremony in Paris.

However, they are believed to have avoided a fine for failing to show up.

However, Wolff is more concerned that the seven-time world champion will abandon Formula One entirely.

“Lewis and I are disillusioned right now,” Wolff said.

We are not disillusioned with the sport; we adore it, and we adore it because the stopwatch never lies.

“However, if we violate that fundamental principle of sporting fairness and authenticity, the stopwatch ceases to be relevant because we are exposed to random decision-making, and it is clear that you will lose interest in it.”

“You begin to wonder if all of your hard work – all of your sweat, tears, and blood – can be demonstrated by on-track performance, because it can be taken away at any time.”

“I don’t think we’ll ever get over what happened on Sunday; it’ll take us a long time to process it.”

That’s not going to work.

Certainly not as a chauffeur.

“I sincerely hope that the two of us, as well as the rest of the team, can work through the events, but we will never be able to forget the pain and suffering that occurred on Sunday.”

“To tell you the truth, I’m still baffled by what happened.”

That’s still true for me…

