After his father told him to leave, England star Mason Mount was determined to succeed John Terry as a Chelsea academy product.

MASON MOUNT’S desire to play for England and Chelsea is exemplified by a story that makes his father smile.

Mount, one of the country’s most sought-after 15-year-olds, had to choose between a scholarship with the Blues and a slew of tempting offers to leave in 2014.

After Tony called a family meeting at their Portsmouth home, uncles, aunts, and grandparents offered advice to the talented adolescent.

Tony told SunSport, “I told Mason I thought he needed to move on to get the best opportunity.”

“I told them, ‘No one from Chelsea’s academy has made the first team since John Terry, so what chance do you have?’

“‘I’ll be the next one,’ Mason responded. ‘I’m not leaving Chelsea; it’s my club.’

‘I’ve been here since I was six years old, and I intend to finish.’

Five years later, Mason — whose name means’man of stone’ in English — has lived up to his mother’s expectations, becoming a regular for the Blues, winning the Champions League for his club, and starring for England at the Euros.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Tony is sitting in the garden of his Waterlooville home, flicking through photographs on his iPhone that document his son’s meteoric rise.

The photos show him signing for Chelsea when he was eight years old, bonding with best friend Declan Rice, representing England Under-21s, and winning the 2018 player of the year award while on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland.

However, a photograph of Mason as a two-year-old in the arms of his father, who was a non-League manager in 2001, demonstrates where his footballing education began.

“I’m old-school, and Mason has sat in dressing rooms with me kicking cups and doors while we’re 3-0 down at Kettering, and the language has been blue,” Tony, then-manager of Havant Town, said.

Tony took Mason, then five years old, to a Farnham club for his first taste of grass.

“They started when Mason was five years old,” the father of four explained.

“When I brought him over there, they said, ‘He’s a little small.’

‘Is he six?’ I replied. ‘Yes!’

“Within two sessions, he was dribbling around all of the Under-8s,” says the coach.

Chelsea recognized his potential right away.

Mason was training with both the Blues and Portsmouth, the club that his family raised him to support.

So when a friend invited them to Southampton to watch their trialists play against a Chelsea player, the future starlet hesitated.

“We…,” Tony explained.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.