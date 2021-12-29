After his finances have been cleared by the tax man, David Beckham is set to be knighted.

After the tax man has cleared David Beckham’s finances, he is set to be knighted.

Following the clearance of his finances by the taxman, David Beckham is set to be knighted.

The 46-year-old former England captain is thought to have been formally nominated and placed on the official recommendations list for next June.

It comes ten years after he was caught up in a tax-evasion scheme.

The taxman changed his status from red to green, allowing him to be recognized.

After a long-running tax saga, the Manchester United and Three Lions legend is now eligible to be a Sir.

Last night, MPs and charity campaigners applauded the decision, calling it “long overdue” for one of England’s most successful players — and a prolific charity fundraiser.

Becks was blacklisted by the Inland Revenue ten years ago after being caught in the Ingenious tax avoidance scheme.

However, the firm won a multi-million-pound appeal against HMRC in August, and Beckham’s representatives approached tax officials to settle his finances.

“David, like many of the celebs involved with Ingenious, had no idea what was going on at the time,” a source said.

“When David became self-employed almost two years ago, his team proactively approached HMRC, and this year they finally got it all settled once and for all.”

“In 2013, David was told that the only reason he wasn’t knighted was because of the tax scandal.

There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be honored now that everything’s been cleared up.

“A knighthood would obviously make him ecstatic — but he’s no fool, and he’ll believe it when he sees it.”

The Inland Revenue issues a “red warning” to anyone who has financial irregularities, and they are disqualified from receiving honors.

However, David has been upgraded from red to green for his heroics for England, which included a wonder goal against Greece that qualified us for the 2002 World Cup.

The father of four is thought to be on the official recommendations list, which means he has been successfully vetted and is eligible for recognition.

The Honours Committee, chaired by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, must now approve his nomination for the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June.

Victoria Beckham, his former Spice Girl wife, would become Lady Beckham.

However, the star, who was instrumental in making London the host city for the 2012 Olympic Games, may still be overlooked.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family, who raised millions for the NHS by running laps around his garden, praised the move last night.

Who is this war veteran?

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.