After his first win as Everton manager, Frank Lampard heaped praise on Man United loanee Donny van de Beek.

After starring in Everton’s first win as manager, Frank Lampard heaps praise on Man United loanee Donny van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek was singled out by Everton manager Frank Lampard for his outstanding performance in the 3-0 victory over Leeds at Goodison Park.

After ending their six-game winless run in the Premier League, the Merseyside club moved five points clear of the bottom three.

Lampard earned his first Premier League victory since succeeding Rafa Benitez, with goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, and Anthony Gordon.

And the former Chelsea manager praised Van de Beek, a Dutch midfielder who made his first Premier League start of the season.

Last month, the former Ajax star joined Everton on loan from Manchester United, and he has quickly won over the Toffees’ supporters.

Van de Beek wasn’t the only January signing to make an appearance against the Whites, as Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi also came on as subs.

Lampard said after the win to BBC MOTD: “It was nice! An incredible afternoon.”

In terms of performance, what we did today was exceptional.

“It demonstrated a positive attitude, aggression, and work rate.”

When fans see what the players are putting into the game, they become enthralled.

What they provide for us.

It has to be the beginning.

“I’m aware of the ability.

When you look at the team as a whole, you can see that there is talent.

It was all about coming together as a cohesive unit and fighting for the fans.

“Against Leeds, you have to be rock solid.”

It was a fantastic response, and I’m sure the fans enjoyed it as much as I did.

We need to use it as a springboard for our league aspirations.

“The table looks a little better this week, and the relief is three points, but I’m just so proud of the performance.”

“I haven’t seen a first-half performance like that for, pfft…

That made me extremely happy.

We need to construct.

“Donny van de Beek was fantastic.”

To be able to play like that at home demonstrated his calmness, diligence, and intelligence.

“When he came on, Dele Alli was active.”

They’re both going to do a lot more.

They’re fantastic additions, and I think they’ll only get better.

“Since I’ve joined this club, I’ve had a lot of help.

It’s humbling for me to have such enthusiastic support from my fans.”

