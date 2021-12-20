After his friend ‘crashes into tree after mounting pavement,’ Jonathan Viera’s Lamborghini has been smashed up.

Jonathan Viera’s Lamborghini was smashed after one of his friends ‘crashed into tree after mounting pavement.’

Jonathan Viera’s Lamborghini was smashed in a weekend to forget after his team lost 1-0.

After photos of the damage surfaced, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder had to take to social media to deny he was behind the wheel of the sports car and blame the accident on a friend he had lent it to.

Viera, who had been linked with Newcastle before signing for Beijing Sinobo Guoan in the Chinese Super League in February 2018, made the admission after his current club UD Las Palmas lost at home to Spanish second division rivals Eibar.

“Following the publication of photographs depicting the aftermath of an accident involving a car I owned, I would like to reassure those who have expressed concern for my safety that I was not driving the vehicle,” he wrote.

“The car was driven by a friend who, fortunately, is in excellent health.”

According to local reports, the Lamborghini went off the road and collided with a tree in an accident that involved no other vehicles.

The sports car’s front and left wings had caved in, and the pavement in front of the tree had been severely damaged, according to photographs.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the popular holiday resort of Playa del Ingles in Gran Canaria’s south.

The footballer’s friend was not identified because he did not require hospital treatment.

Viera and his teammates are currently on vacation until December 27, when they will begin preparations for their first match of 2022, which will be against Tenerife, a local rival.

The footballer, who has played for Valencia and is currently in his third season with the club where he grew up, has one Under-21 and one senior cap for Spain.

