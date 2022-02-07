After his misery at Huddersfield, Kenny Edwards is raring to go at Castleford.

After the misery at Huddersfield, Kenny Edwards is ready to roar at Castleford.

KENNY Edwards is ready to roar at the Tigers, but he can’t help but smile.

In one word, the Castleford man’s time at Huddersfield was miserable.

The Kiwi back-rower’s talent is undeniable, but his professionalism is debatable – he admits to doing nearly everything wrong and admits to being a “bit of a d***.”

Despite his dissatisfaction with the Giants, he developed as a player and a person, becoming someone with the right attitude to succeed.

“At times last year, it was pretty dark for me,” he said. “Now I’m ready to marry that with the enjoyment factor under boss Lee Radford.”

“I was miserable going to training and returning home.”

It had a significant impact on my family.

My partner could see how upset I was when I returned home.

“I was miserable the entire time I was at home, just moaning about things.”

I just want to have fun playing rugby again, and I enjoy coming here to train.

My personal life has improved significantly as well.

“‘There’s no price for happiness,’ my missus told me over Christmas.

You’re smiling as you walk out the door.

You have a smile on your face when you return home.’

“I requested releases last year because I was dissatisfied.

When they said no, I asked, “Why are you keeping me here if I’m not happy?”

“It’s enormous to be happy.

It takes 30-40 minutes to get here and proceeds in the same manner.

Someone once said that happiness is irreplaceable, and they were correct.

“It’s a completely different story now.”

“Like chalk and cheese, Castleford and Huddersfield.”

Despite his unease, Edwards, 32, insists that his time at Huddersfield, which he joined from Catalans, was worthwhile, not least because of the impact he had off the field.

He now wishes to pass on the benefits of his experiences to future generations.

“Huddersfield altered my life,” he continued.

My time there will remain in my heart forever.

Aidan Sezer and I were assigned to be the leaders, something I had never done before.

“I grew as a player and as a person as a result of that.”

I was a jerk throughout my NRL career.

I used to be a knucklehead.

“Since joining the Super League, my professionalism has skyrocketed.”

I was a real party boy in the NRL; I was always worried about parties and would be drinking.

“My NRL career was marred by off-field incidents involving alcohol, but Brad Arthur was an excellent coach.”

I was thinking to myself…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.