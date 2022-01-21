After his name was used in a cryptocurrency scam sent out in emails, England manager Gareth Southgate is seeking legal advice.

After his name was used in a cryptocurrency scam sent out in emails, England manager Gareth Southgate sought legal advice.

Thousands of email addresses have recently received a bogus email claiming the Three Lions manager made a killing using a crypto trading platform.

Southgate’s representatives have also contacted lawyers to discuss the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the scammer’s company.

“The details about Mr Southgate in this story are completely false, and his name has been used without permission,” a spokesperson for the 51-year-old said.

“As a result, his management team is seeking legal counsel on the issue.”

According to the email, Southgate appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his success in the cryptocurrency market.

Last summer, Southgate led England to their first major final since the 1966 World Cup, guiding them to Wembley for the final of Euro 2020.

However, following a 1-1 draw, the valiant Three Lions were defeated in a penalty shootout.

“I think it’s been a remarkable year really,” the former Middlesborough defender and coach said of the season just before the New Year.

“Being in a final and not crossing the finish line will always be in our heads.”

“However, if I look logically as a coach at our team’s progress over the last two qualification campaigns, we have been Europe’s top scorers.”

“Over the last 12 months or so, I believe we have the best defensive record in the world.”

“And we were down for 22 minutes in each of those 19 games over the course of the year, so it’s an incredible performance by the players.”

“They dealt with the pressure of playing in a major tournament at home.”

“They’ve qualified for the World Cup, which is not a given, as we’ve seen from a couple of other high-profile nations, and a lot of young players have emerged much stronger, much more experienced.”

