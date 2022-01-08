After his rant, Ron Rivera has a strong message for Joe Judge.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge went on a rant about his team’s culture after his team was humiliated by the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

He may have taken a shot at the Washington Football Team in the process of doing so.

“This isn’t a team that engages in sideline brawls,” Judge said.

“This isn’t some clown show organization or anything like that; we’re talking about the foundation that was built,” says the narrator.

During an appearance on the “Kevin Sheehan Show,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera addressed Judge’s remarks, clearly expressing his desire for Judge to stop painting his team in a negative light.

“To be honest, it disappoints me because someone makes a comment like that and doesn’t really understand the circumstances of the situation we’ve been through,” Rivera said.

“You know, if you pay attention to what’s going on, you’d have found out that one of our most popular players [Deshazor Everett], a guy who’s very popular among his teammates, was killed in a terrible car accident with his longtime girlfriend.”

We had another player [Montez Sweat] lose his brother to murder, and then another player lose his brother to murder.

“There are reasons why things happen, and it’s not right to point fingers at people when they’re going through what they’re going through.”

Talk about yourself; talk about your own team if you don’t know and understand other people’s teams.

That is what is just.”

