After his release, Antonio Brown sends a message about football.

Following his release, Antonio Brown sends out a message about “Football.”

Following his release, former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown posted a sponsored ad to his Instagram account.

The somewhat cryptic caption on the photo alluded to the sport of football.

Brown reportedly refused to go onto the field and walked off the field in the middle of the game.

AB stripped off his football gear, tossed it into the East Rutherford crowd, and walked straight to the locker room, shirtless.

On the way out, I’m chucking up the deuces.

Antonio Brown Shares Message About ‘Football’ After Release

Antonio Brown Shares Message About ‘Football’ After Release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)