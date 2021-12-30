After his team’s victory, Dabo Swinney sent a message to the college football world.

During the 2021 season, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers had a rocky start.

But, as the old adage goes, it’s not how you start that matters, but how you finish.

This year, that became Clemson’s rallying cry, and it paid off.

At the end of the season, the Tigers won six straight games, culminating in a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Swinney gushed with pride after his team’s 20-13 victory on Wednesday, despite the program’s shaky start to the season.

After the game, he praised his players’ tenacity and congratulated them on an unprecedented 11th consecutive season of 10(plus) wins.

Clemson’s head coach expressed his admiration for his team’s ability to overcome adversity this season.

He also hoped that this season would serve as a valuable lesson for those returning to college football about what it takes to win.

“To begin with, they enjoy playing.

Swinney said, “We’ve got a lot of competitors, and unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of guys hurt.”

“(James) Skalski tore his plantar fascia or something like that, and (Keith) Maguire goes in there.”

All I can say is that they have the heart of a champion and the eye of a tiger.

Clemson is their favorite team.

Any coach can’t compare to Clemson.

Any player can’t compete with it.

And that’s exactly what you saw in this group all year.

We just kept figuring out how to get around it.

It’s been a memorable year.

It’s been a fantastic year, and this team has put in a lot of effort.

You’re not a family just because you share the same name.

All year long, these guys were a true family.

These are my favorite players.

I’ve enjoyed the year, and hopefully we’ve refocused a little bit on the value of winning and what it takes to win, as well as the mentality required to win.”

