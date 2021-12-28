After horrific incidents with Fraser, Jones, and O’Shea, Cristiano Ronaldo has escaped THREE red cards this season.

CRISTIANO RONALDO was only booked for a wild challenge on Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser on Monday, avoiding an ANTOHER red card.

And it was the THIRD time this season that the Portuguese superstar escaped a red card when he should have been.

SunSport examines all three instances in which the legendary forward could have, and perhaps should have, seen red.

The enraged forward charged in and attempted to smash the ball, but Fraser beat him to it.

Ronaldo then went on to finish off the Newcastle midfielder.

United’s No. 7 was sent to the stands by the referee, but he was fortunate to escape with nothing more serious.

Fans of rival teams were not pleased that he was not given his marching orders.

“Cristiano Ronaldo annihilated Fraser,” one commentator wrote.

What was he thinking? How did he not get a red card for this? Ronaldo was being dangerous.”

“What does Ronaldo have to do this season to get a red card?” someone else wondered.

“Embarrassing inconsistency by the refereeing body, particularly after the [Harry] Kane [Andy] Robertson controversy last week,” one wrote.

During United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool in October, Ronaldo enraged Liverpool defender Andy Robertson by kicking out at Curtis Jones.

With his team trailing 4-0 after just 45 minutes, the former Real Madrid midfielder showed his frustration by kicking out at midfielder Jones while the ball was underneath him in first-half injury time.

The Liverpool players reacted quickly, with Robertson sprinting over to Ronaldo and pointing his finger in his face, enraged by the 36-year-old’s actions.

Despite Liverpool’s fury, referee Anthony Taylor chose to give the Portuguese forward a yellow rather than a red card.

“His [Ronaldo’s] head’s gone here,” a worried Gary Neville said on commentary at the time of the incident.

Ronaldo had more shots on target against Curtis Jones, a 20-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper, than he did in the entire match against Liverpool.

Yes, he was kicking the ball, but his intent was obvious.

Ronaldo screamed at Dara O’Shea of Ireland in September before missing a penalty for Portugal.

And the actions of the United star prompted Irish fans to question whether he deserved to stay on the field.

Bruno Fernandes was awarded a penalty kick after Jeff Hendrick made a mistake nine minutes into the World Cup qualifier.

And before an agonizing wait, Ronaldo grabbed the ball…

