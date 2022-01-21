After impressing at the Afcon, Newcastle join Arsenal in a £7 million transfer battle for Pape Abou Cisse.

After impressing at the Afcon, Newcastle join Arsenal in a £7 million bid for Senegal centre-back Pape Abou Cisse.

NEWCASTLE have joined the race to sign Olympiacos star Pape Abou Cisse in January.

Cisse has previously been linked with Arsenal, Everton, Leicester, and Liverpool after a string of outstanding performances for Piraeus in the Champions League and Europa League.

However, sources tell SunSport that the Magpies have entered the bidding war after seeing the centre-back’s impressive performances with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Toon have held talks with the agent of the 26-year-old and hope to complete the deal during the January transfer window.

The fee in question is in the region of £7 million, and the Greek champions are said to be open to a deal on those terms.

Cisse started the Lions of Teranga’s first two Copa Africa matches against Zimbabwe and Guinea, replacing Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Senegalese ace assisted Sadio Mane and co. to two clean sheets and a win, allowing them to top Group B and advance to the Last 16.

After gameweek one of the tournament, he was named to the team of the week alongside Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and former Southampton ace Sofiane Boufal.

SPECIAL BETTING OFFER – GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

In the midst of their relegation battle, Newcastle is still looking for a centre-back to bolster their defense.

Despite the fact that Sevilla have reportedly turned down a £25 million bid, Diego Carlos still appears to be their top target.

After the departure of Kostas Manolas in 2014, Cisse joined Olympiacos from Ajaccio in 2017 and helped to restore confidence at the back.

Since then, the 6ft 6in defender has made 119 appearances in all competitions, including matches against AC Milan, Arsenal, Wolves, City, Porto, and Marseille in Europe.

Former Olympiacos players Kostas Tsimikas, Jose Sa, Daniel Podence, and Luka Milivojevic have all had success in the Premier League in recent years.

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.