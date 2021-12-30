After impressing on loan, Arsenal’s forgotten man Lucas Torreira is set to join Fiorentina for £13 million.

Arsenal’s forgotten man, Lucas Torreira, is set to join Fiorentina for £13 million after impressing on loan.

Lucas Torreira, an ARSENAL loanee, is expected to join Fiorentina in the coming months, according to reports.

Torreira was sent on loan to the Viola last summer after falling out of favor with manager Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder has reportedly impressed head coach Vincenzo Italiano, who wants to sign him on a permanent basis, according to La Nazione.

The Serie A club is willing to pay €15 million (£13 million) for the Uruguayan, who will be given a four-year contract.

According to the same report, Fiorentina ‘will enforce’ the right to buy for the 25-year-old, whose career has been revived at the Artemio Franchi, ‘barring surprises.’

Last year, Arteta sent the Uruguayan on loan to Atletico Madrid after he was left out of his plans.

However, the move did not pay off, and the Gunners quickly sold him to Fiorentina.

With 17 Serie A appearances under his belt, Torreira has cemented his position as a starter in Florence.

He joined Arsenal in 2018 from Sampdoria and has made 89 appearances in all competitions.

Torreira made an impression during his time at the Emirates under previous manager Unai Emery, but he was unable to overcome Arteta.

“Lucas has a huge heart and puts a lot of effort into everything he does,” the Spanish head coach previously stated.

“That’s why he doesn’t enjoy sitting on the bench waiting for a chance to play.

“On the pitch, he needs to show what he can do.”

With the game, he’s optimistic.

That is exactly what occurred at Arsenal.

“Lucas is honest and wants to leave his heart on the field, but coaches define that, and he didn’t count for the current Arsenal manager.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.