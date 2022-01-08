After investing in Necaxa with Eva Longoria and Kate Upton, ex-Arsenal ace Ozil ‘wants to buy £1m Turkish club Corum FK’.

After purchasing a stake in Mexican club Nexaca last year, former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is reportedly looking to buy another club.

Ozil, who plays for Fenerbahce, wants to buy Corum FK in Turkey’s third division outright.

Ozil, 33, previously bought a stake in Nexaca with stunning model Kate Upton and Hollywood A-lister Eva Longoria in 2021.

According to Bild, the former Arsenal playmaker is eyeing a whole purchase of his own after investing a 50% stake in Mexico’s three-time champions.

Fatih Ozcan, Corum’s previous owner, stepped down from his position at the club last week.

“A world-famous player from Turkey is interested in buying the club,” he said in his farewell press conference.

Bild has confirmed that the player in question is Mesut Ozil.

They go on to say that Corum captain Umut Kaya said, “The contact came through Irfan Can Kahveci, who plays with zil at Fenerbahce and is a Corum player.”

“He dialed zcan and inquired about the specifics.”

The asking price for the entire club is 20 million Turkish Lira, or £1 million.

With Ozil reportedly earning £335,000 per week at Fenerbahce, the £1 million purchase of Corum FK is a drop in the bucket for the former Germany international.

When Arsenal paid Real Madrid £42.5 million for him in 2013, he became the club’s record signing.

Ozil appeared in 254 games for Arsenal, scoring 44 goals and assisting on three FA Cup victories.

And since joining Fenerbahce from Arsenal in January 2021, he has made 31 appearances for the Istanbul-based club, scoring eight goals.

