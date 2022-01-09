After issuing a rally cry to a broken dressing-room, Manchester United legend Roy Keane accuses Harry Maguire of “talking rubbish.”

When asked about Harry Maguire’s latest rousing speech, ROY KEANE responded emphatically.

Manchester United’s last match ended in a 1-0 loss to Wolves, raising questions about the team’s unity.

Although Keane has slammed Maguire for ‘talking rubbish,’ he has since publicly stated that he and his teammates were ready ‘for the fight.’

In response to Maguire’s remarks, Keane said on ITV’s punditry duty: “How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen too much to what Harry has to say.”

“I’ll judge a player on his performance on the field, not what nonsense he says about players sticking together and how we need to do more.”

“If you judge a player by what he does on the field, United isn’t doing enough.”

“I still expect United to show up and put on a show, but their recent performances haven’t been good enough.”

Maguire was listed as questionable for Monday’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa after missing the defeat at home to Wolves.

Maguire, however, in an interview with manutd.com, insisted that he was capable of leading Manchester United.

“I’m the captain and leader in the dressing room, and I’ve had private conversations with the players and management that will remain private,” he said in a rallying cry to his teammates.

“Make no mistake, I’m here to fight, and I know my teammates are as well.

“I expect them to be, and if they aren’t, then something is wrong,” she says.

“We have a large team.

Of course, not all players will be happy because they are not playing, but that is football, and we must all maintain our professionalism.”

Manchester United has won three of their last five Premier League games under Ralf Rangnick, but they have not been at their best on the field.

It’s sparked speculation about what’s going on behind the scenes, prompting players like Marcus Rashford to insist there was no unrest among the squad.

Rangick is expected to name an experimental team for United’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa on Monday evening at Old Trafford.

After seeing his new side struggle to adapt to his 4-2-2-2 formation, the interim manager is ready to shake things up and try to save the season with a bold 3-4-3 system.

