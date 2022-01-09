After issuing a rallying cry to a broken dressing-room, Manchester United legend Roy Keane accuses Harry Maguire of ‘talking rubbish’.

When asked about Harry Maguire’s latest rousing speech, ROY KEANE responded emphatically.

Last time out, Manchester United were defeated 1-0 by Wolves, raising doubts about the team’s unity.

Although Keane slammed Maguire for ‘talking rubbish,’ he has since publicly stated that he and his teammates were up ‘for the fight.’

In response to Maguire’s comments, Keane said on ITV’s punditry duty: “How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen too much to what Harry has to say.”

“I’ll judge a player on his performance on the field, not what nonsense he says about players sticking together and how we need to do more.”

“If you judge a player by what he does on the field, United isn’t doing enough.”

“I still expect United to show up and put on a show, but they haven’t done so recently.”

Maguire was listed as questionable for Monday’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa after missing the defeat at home to Wolves.

However, in an interview with manutd.com, Maguire insisted that he was capable of leading Manchester United.

“I’m the captain and leader in the dressing room, and I’ve had private conversations with the players and the management that will remain private,” he said in a rallying cry to his teammates.

“Make no mistake, I’m here to fight, and I know my teammates are as well.

“I expect them to be, and if they aren’t, then something is wrong, as I previously stated.”

“We have a large team.”

Of course, not every player will be happy because they are not playing, but that is football, and we must all remain professional.”

Manchester United have won three of their last five Premier League games under Ralf Rangnick, but they haven’t been at their best on the field.

It’s sparked speculation about what’s going on behind the scenes, prompting players like Marcus Rashford to insist there was no player unrest.

Rangick is expected to name an experimental side for United’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa on Monday evening.

After seeing his new side struggle to adapt to his 4-2-2-2 formation, the interim manager is ready to shake things up and try to save the season with a bold 3-4-3 system.

