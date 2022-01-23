After Joe Burrow’s Playoff Win, Dak Prescott Went Viral.

Dak Prescott, the franchise quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, continues to catch stray animals.

Prescott’s name was mentioned on social media late Saturday night after Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their second consecutive playoff victory.

In the span of eight days, Burrow has now won two playoff games.

Prescott has now won more games in the NFL than he has in his entire career.

All offseason, Prescott will be hearing about it.

He’s a sad case.

“This guy has won twice as many playoff games in eight days as Dak Prescott did in his first six seasons with the Cowboys,” a Bengals fan said.

“Have fun with the rest of the playoffs.”

This man has won twice as many playoff games in 8 days as Dak Prescott has in the first 6 seasons of his Cowboys career. Enjoy the rest of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/7pLrsvf99o — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 23, 2022

Joe Burrow already has more playoff wins than Dak Prescott. Burrow is in his 2nd season. Dak is in his 6th. #CowboysNation — Johnny O (@DoubleJ__96) January 23, 2022