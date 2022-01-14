Trending
After Kayvon Thibodeaux criticized Alabama education, Greg McElroy retaliated.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s remarks about Alabama education have irritated Greg McElroy.

After three years at Alabama, McElroy is a graduate.

He graduated with a 3.85 GPA and then returned to school to pursue a master’s degree.

He issued a challenge to Thibodeaux on Thursday if he ever visited the school.

“Let me know if you come… I’ll get some Wonderlic tests and we’ll play a little one-on-one,” McElroy said.

