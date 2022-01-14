After Kayvon Thibodeaux criticized Alabama education, Greg McElroy retaliated.

After Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed Alabama education, Greg McElroy retaliated.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s remarks about Alabama education have irritated Greg McElroy.

After three years at Alabama, McElroy is a graduate.

He graduated with a 3.85 GPA and then returned to school to pursue a master’s degree.

He issued a challenge to Thibodeaux on Thursday if he ever visited the school.

“Let me know if you come… I’ll get some Wonderlic tests and we’ll play a little one-on-one,” McElroy said.

Look: Greg McElroy Fires Back After Kayvon Thibodeaux Criticizes Alabama Education

It’s a little late, but I’ll take it. Y’all are more than welcome in Birmingham, anytime. If you come, lemme know… I’ll grab some Wonderlic tests and we can play a little 1 on 1. https://t.co/W3ybzHhMrB — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 13, 2022