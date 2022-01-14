After Kayvon Thibodeaux criticized Alabama education, Greg McElroy retaliated.

After Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed Alabama education, Greg McElroy retaliated.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s remarks about Alabama education have irritated Greg McElroy.
After three years at Alabama, McElroy is a graduate.
He graduated with a 3.85 GPA and then returned to school to pursue a master’s degree.
He issued a challenge to Thibodeaux on Thursday if he ever visited the school.
“Let me know if you come… I’ll get some Wonderlic tests and we’ll play a little one-on-one,” McElroy said.
It’s a little late, but I’ll take it.
Y’all are more than welcome in Birmingham, anytime.
If you come, lemme know… I’ll grab some Wonderlic tests and we can play a little 1 on 1. https://t.co/W3ybzHhMrB
— Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 13, 2022
More than an athlete 💯@KayvonT offers perspective as to why choosing @OregonFootball was about more than just what happens on the football field 🦆👏
(Presented by @FTX_Official#CFBPlayoff#FTXChampTailgate) pic.twitter.com/nNcCN6ktGf
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 12, 2022