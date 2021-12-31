After Kirk Cousins’ news, the Vikings make a significant QB move.

Minnesota Vikings fans got the news they’ve been waiting for for the majority of the 2021 season on Friday afternoon.

Kirk Cousins, the starting quarterback, tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of his lack of vaccination, the quarterback will miss the Green Bay Packers’ game on Sunday night.

“Sources tell ESPN that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Rams.

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “Packers.”

Thankfully, the Vikings’ quarterback situation was not entirely negative.

Sean Mannion, the team’s backup quarterback, has returned just under a week after being placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list.

Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill have been activated from the ReserveCOVID-19 list, according to the Vikings.

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News