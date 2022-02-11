After Kurt Zouma’s horrifying attack on his pet was captured on video, West Ham and Amazon sold out of cat collars.

After Kurt Zouma’s horrific attack on his pet was captured on video, West Ham and Amazon sold out of cat collars.

After defender Kurt Zouma was seen attacking his pet cat, cat collars are in short supply at West Ham.

After video emerged of him KICKING and SLAPPING his cat, the France international has become the center of an animal cruelty storm.

The backlash appears to have sparked a buying frenzy for Hammers-branded collars, with the club’s website and Amazon both selling out.

Despite the vile videos, West Ham manager David Moyes made the controversial decision to start the 27-year-old against Watford on Tuesday.

As RSPCA inspectors step up their investigation “at an incredible pace,” Zouma could face prosecution in the coming days.

According to sources, the charity’s officers have already questioned the centre-back.

Other witnesses have been questioned about the video that was released on Monday night.

He surrendered his two Bengal cats to the RSPCA for health checks and evaluations.

It’s unlikely he’ll be able to reclaim the prized animals.

His club has fined Zouma the maximum amount of two weeks’ pay.

He was expected to play against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, according to reports last night.

Previously, it was thought that he would be dropped.

Meanwhile, Yoan Zouma, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League, has been suspended.

Yoan, a 23-year-old public defender, recorded the abuse on his phone and then shared it on Snapchat.

If convicted, Zouma, a £30 million businessman, could face penalties ranging from a ban on owning animals to a prison sentence, though this is unlikely.

