After Kyrie Irving’s return, Charles Barkley sends him a blunt message.

Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets for the first time during the 2021-22 season earlier this week.

Irving returned to the lineup after a long absence due to his vaccination status.

The star point guard had 22 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 32 minutes of play.

Fans were overjoyed to see Irving return, but not everyone was.

Irving, according to NBA analyst Charles Barkley, is doing his team a disservice by not being available for every game.

“It’s fine with me if you want to make a political point, which is silly and stupid, and not get vaccinated,” Barkley said.

“However, I don’t believe it is fair for me — allow me to give an example.

I enjoy collaborating with you.

We are now working on Thursday evenings.

If I told you guys, “Well, I’m only going to work certain nights,” like during the playoffs, you’d be shocked.

That’d be a more appropriate illustration.

During the playoffs, we’ll be on every night but Friday.

I don’t think it would be fair to you guys if I said, ‘You know what, I’m not going to work on the weekend.’

